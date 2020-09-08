Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Monday called Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu an expert in "spreading lies".

While countering Naidu's claims on the Gandikota project, Kumar said that it was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy who had completed the Gandikota project, but the R&R project remained pending.

"Had Chandrababu Naidu completed the R&R package, storage of 26 TMC water would have become possible. YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 972 crores for the R&R package for the Gandikota project and already released Rs 676 crores. The remaining 296 crores will be released soon. But Chandrababu Naidu is shamelessly provoking some people, as he is feeling jealous that Jagan is gaining people's goodwill," he said.

The Irrigation Minister said that their government will effectively counter 'conspiracies' made by Naidu.

He said that Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme which is to benefit five districts will be started soon.

"And the 'Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti' scheme will be finished off soon. Another lift irrigation scheme is being arranged with Rs 1500 crores in drought-affected Palnadu region," Kumar said.

The minister added that two more barrages are being built in the downstream of river Krishna.

"Chandrababu is unable to bear the good deeds of YS Jagan for Rayalaseema region. It has been raining abundantly after YS Jagan became CM. 81 per cent of reservoirs are filled. Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest it. That's why he is not staying in Amaravati or Andhra Pradesh," Kumar said.

"He did not stay for at least 10 days in Amaravati in the past 6 months. Chandrababu Naidu has taken loans to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh crores, and his government kept bills to the tune of Rs 70,000 crores in pending. Now our government is repaying all the debts," he added. (ANI)

