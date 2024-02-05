Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visited the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi on Sunday.

Both leaders discussed seat sharing for hours.

Last month, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan unilaterally announced their candidates for two assembly seats for the Andhra Pradesh polls this year.

Pawan announced candidates for Rajanagaram and Razole constituencies, while Chandrababu announced for Araku and Mandapeta constituencies, allegedly creating a fissure in the TDP-JSP alliance.

Acknowledging political pressure, Pawan conveyed his party's decision to contest two seats. "Like Chandrababu, I am also under pressure. That is why it has been announced that the Jana Sena will contest two constituencies," the actor-turned-politician said, adding that the challenging political landscape prompted this strategic move.

However, stressing unity within the alliance, Pawan added, "Even if there is a word between the alliances, both parties are going to the elections together," reaffirming the commitment of both Jana Sena and the TDP to contest the upcoming elections together.

"Today, on the 75th Republic Day, I am happy to make this announcement," he said.

Andhra Pradesh is going to assembly polls in a few months, along with the Lok Sabha Polls this year. (ANI)

