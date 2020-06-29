Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police, along with the Fire Department, rescued a man who climbed up to a structure raised for advertising near Chittoor's Tirupati railway station on Monday.

"The man is mentally unstable," Inspector Siva Prasad of Tirupati East Police Station said.

He further said the man was taken to Tirupati East Police Station afterwards.

"When police enquired, he said his name is Babu, father's name as Veera Mani, and he belongs to Kumbhakonam of Tamil Nadu. No case has been filed against him as he is mentally unstable," he added. (ANI)

