Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A 36-year-old Sub-Inspector Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna has allegedly died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram in Kakinada district on Friday.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu said, "In a shocking incident, Sarpavaram Sub-Inspector (SI) named Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna, aged 36, died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram, Kakinada."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

The case has been lodged after Krishna's wife registered the complaint.

Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna was working in the Sarpavaram Police Station limits. He lost his life by shooting himself with a revolver at 5:00 am.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit’s Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Attack After Outrage in Valley.

"As per the complaint by his wife, we have registered the case. We are investigating the case," Babu said.

The deceased had written a suicide where he stated that he was not satisfied with his job, the SP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)