Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Around 200 kilograms of Cannabis were recovered from a house in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, based on a tip-off, police personnel at Two Town Police Station raided a house at Kobbaritota and seized the contraband.

The police said that the tenant of the house upon seeing the personnel fled. A team was formed to nab the accused who the police said indulged in supplying the contraband item.

"The house owner didn't have any details or documents of the tenant (the suspect). He supplied the cannabis to people in the area," said Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar.

"When our team raided, he ran away. we have formed a team to nab him," he added. (ANI)

