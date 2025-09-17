Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Six people died in a terrible road accident near Peraman in the Sangam mandal of the Nellore district on Wednesday when a tipper lorry collided with a car on the national highway.

According to reports, the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed under the massive tipper and had to be pulled out with the help of a JCB.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

All six occupants of the car died on the spot despite rescue efforts by police and fire personnel. The victims were travelling from Nellore to Pamuru to visit an ailing relative when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as T. Radha (38), T. Srinivasulu (40), Shesham Saramma (40), Balavengayya (45), Challagundla Lakshmi (30) and Chandu Priya (15).

Also Read | Maharashtra Doctors Strike on September 18: Healthcare Services Across State Set for Disruption on Thursday After Medical Bodies Call for 24-Hour Strike After Government Allows Registration of Homeopaths, Check Details.

Authorities said the impact left the bodies severely mutilated. With great difficulty, the remains were extricated from the mangled car and shifted to the mortuary at Atmakur Government Hospital. Grief-stricken family members broke down upon seeing the remains of their loved ones.

District Transport Commissioner said, "Today, a major accident occurred near Peraman, in which there was a collision between a tipper lorry and a car carrying six passengers. All six people died on the spot. We believe it happened due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the tipper lorry."

District officials rushed to the site immediately after receiving the information, while police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)