Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): BJP leaders on Saturday staged a protest in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole, condemning remarks made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been 'compromised' over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Following these comments, leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a demonstration in front of the Indian National Congress office in Prakasam district.

Also Read | Vungzagin Valte Dies: Manipur BJP MLA Passes Away at 62; PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Be Remembered for Outstanding Service.

In response, Congress leaders and workers also held a counter-protest, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

Tensions escalated when BJP leaders attempted to burn an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. Police immediately reached the spot and intervened, preventing clashes and dispersing both groups.

Also Read | Giant Tortoises Reintroduced to a Galapagos Island.

Suresh Varam, Prakasam district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president, condemned the protest by the Indian Youth Congress members at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday, stating that Rahul Gandhi is scared of the success of the BJP government.

"Congress leaders staged a protest against the BJP at the AI Summit to malign the image of the government. This party did nothing for the nation during their period of reign. While PM Narendra Modi made it the fourth-largest economy. They are scared of the accomplishments of the BJP-led Union government," he said.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Saturday sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narsingh, in 5 days police custody.

They have been arrested in connection with a protest they held on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Indian Youth Congress, in a statement, said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

However, the Delhi Police argued that the accused persons raised anti-national slogans and protested along the lines of the Gen Z protest of Nepal in order to defame the country at the international level. They protested when the international dignitaries were present at Bharta Mandapam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)