Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, a car was allegedly set on fire by locals after a collision, police said.

The incident occurred after a car, en route to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam, was struck by a bike from behind while making a U-turn, resulting in minor injuries to the bike riders, police said.

In response, several locals threw stones at the car and, in a fit of anger, set it on fire after witnessing the collision, police said.

The Gudipally police department quickly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze, police said.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

