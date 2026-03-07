Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday chaired a meeting with BJP Janajati leaders and held a detailed discussion regarding the party's preparations at the Pradesh BJP Office.

Dr Saha said that everyone is aware that the TTAADC elections are approaching, and keeping this in mind, the Pradesh BJP has already started working on its strategy.

Also Read | 'Shameful and Unprecedented': PM Narendra Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led West Bengal Government for 'Insulting Tribal President' (Watch Video).

"Today, Janajati Morcha karyakartas, leaders, and members have gathered here. Janajati leaders, former MDCs, MDCs, general secretaries, office bearers, and MLAs are also present in the meeting. The main aim is to discuss what steps we need to take in the coming days and how we will contest the election. A detailed discussion held today at the Pradesh BJP office," he said.

During the meeting, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP Janajati Morcha president Parimal Debbarma, BJP organisational secretary (Tripura and Assam) Ravindra Raju, general secretary Bipin Debbarma, Minister Bikash Debbarma, and others were present.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Reserve Bank of India To Close Registration for Assistant Posts on March 8, Apply Online at rbi.org.in.

Earlier on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the opposition CPI(M) is hoping for internal conflict within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is dreaming of returning to power by forming a Left Front government again.

He said the current state government is working transparently for the welfare and development of the people and that Tripura continues to progress across multiple sectors.

"Despite being a small state, Tripura is moving in the right direction in every parameter. Tripura has won 347 awards at the all-India level. However, the opposition is not able to see the real development of the state," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the Yuva Shankhanad programme organised by the BJP at the BBI School Ground in Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. During his address, Saha also paid tribute to the late Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwabandhu Sen, describing his death as an irreparable loss for the state.

"My friend and Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, late Bishwabandhu Sen, passed away untimely. It is an irreparable loss for all of us. We will together complete the unfinished work he had started. He was also associated with Jatra and theatre and had dreamt of the overall development of Dharmanagar," he said.

CM Saha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing peace and stability to Tripura and the Northeast region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)