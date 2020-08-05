Karimnagar/Chittoor/Karim (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): People in various parts of the state on Wednesday celebrated foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In Chittoor, Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi members held Hindu Shobha Yatra in Chandragiri town. Raama Bhakta Bhajana Mandali members joined the samithi members in the celebrations and people of the town took part in the event.

Organizers of the event expressed hope that the Ram temple construction will be completed in three-and-a-half years.

In Karimnagar district, shobha yatra was organized at Narsingapur and special prayers offered at a temple.

Local BJP leaders expressed happiness at the laying of the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya. BJP local leaders Sammi Reddy, Srinivas Reddy were among those who took part in the prayers.

In Vijayawada, special 'havan' was organized at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple in Indrakeeladri hillock. As per the suggestions of Vaidik committee of the temple, 'Sri Rama Shadakshari Maha Mantra Havan' was performed.

The havan was intended for quick completion of the construction of temple and for the well being of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple. Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI)

