Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 22 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent two terror suspects to seven-day police custody, an official said.

The two suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28), were arrested in a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police on Saturday with explosives.

"The court granted seven-day custody of Rehman and Sameer to police," Vizianagaram Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Lata told PTI.

The two are currently lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Prison.

"If we receive orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. Until then, police will interrogate them during the custody," the ASP said.

Rehman was arrested after a tip-off and explosives like ammonia, sulphur and aluminium powder were recovered from his premises during a search operation here, police said.

Based on his confession about making a bomb, Sameer was arrested from Boiguda in Hyderabad in a joint operation with Telangana Police, they said.

Both of them are suspected of radical activities but no links to ISIS or any other terror outfit have been found, ASP Lata said.

A case was registered against Rehman and Sameer under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

