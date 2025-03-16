Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): CPM State Secretary Venkaiah Srinivasa Rao alleged the Centre and Andhra Pradesh state government of misusing crores of rupees under the Swachh Andhra Pradesh, Swachh Bharat, and Clean and Green initiatives.

Nellore Rural Constituency witnessed the CPM Mahasabha, with CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao attending as the chief guest.

Also Read | Premchand Aggarwal Resigns: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Resigns After Backlash Over Pahadi Remark, Says 'My Statement Presented in Wrong Way'.

Speaking at the event, Srinivasa Rao said, "For the past two decades, both central and state governments have misused crores of rupees under the Swachh Andhra Pradesh, Swachh Bharat, and Clean and Green initiatives. Despite years of spending, urban areas continue to deteriorate into slums, failing to achieve the promised cleanliness and sanitation improvements."

As part of his visit, Srinivasa Rao toured various slums and underprivileged areas in Nellore city, assessing the dire living conditions of the poor. Later, addressing the media, he expressed outrage over how governments have taken massive loans from multinational corporations in the name of these schemes but failed to deliver results, instead filling their own pockets.

Also Read | ‘Delhi Budget 2025 is Very Important, We Have Been Working as a Team’, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

He also criticized the state government's recent move to deploy special forces in urban areas, accusing them of resorting to extortion under the pretext of collecting dues.

Emphasizing the need for a unified action plan, Srinivasa Rao stated that widespread protests and movements would be initiated to address the issues of urban residents. He reaffirmed that fighting for public welfare remains their top priority.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged everyone in the State to be part of the "Swachh Andhra" campaign. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of having burdened the people with a debt of Rs10 lakh crore.

"Every individual should be a part of achieving the goal of a Clean Andhra. Everyone must contribute to protecting the environment. It is our collective responsibility to keep our homes, surroundings, schools, colleges, government offices, public places, and places of worship clean," the Chief Minister said while participating in the Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra program in West Godavari district's Tanuku.

Naidu said that with the cooperation of the Centre, his government had embarked on a path of development.

"On March 15, 1978, exactly 45 years ago, I stepped into the Assembly for the first time. I have been honored in an extraordinary way that no one else in this state has experienced. My only goal is to serve the Telugu people. We are bringing reforms in governance. The people have blessed the alliance of the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena. With the cooperation of the central government, the state has embarked on a path of development. We have introduced a clear policy under 'Swarna Andhra 2047'," he said.

"The previous government even imposed a tax on garbage. They printed their pictures on land title deeds. We will take responsibility for issuing land documents with the official state seal. They brought the Land Titling Act as a means to grab lakhs of acres of land. They tampered with records, put private lands under government control, and are now using political cover to attack us in order to hide their mistakes," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)