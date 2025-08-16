Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan likened the state's governance between 2019 and 2024 to British colonial rule, describing it as "dark days".

He said resistance during that time reflected the spirit of India's freedom fighters.

According to a Janasena statement, Kalyan also stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices that brought independence, warning against corruption, religious violence and threats to national security.

Deputy Chief Minister remarked, "Just as every individual faces dark days in life, our state too faced such days between 2019 and 2024. The previous rulers governed the state like the British, but we resisted with the spirit of freedom fighters. On August 15, we must all remember the sacrifices that brought us independence. While India chose the path of non-violence, those who sought partition embraced violence, leading to countless tragedies."

He recalled how violence based on religion has persisted from Partition to recent times and underlined that secularism is deeply rooted in Indian culture. "Secularism is not something foreign--it is part of our culture, and we will carry it forward," he said, adding that India respects all religions and has elevated leaders like Dr A P J Abdul Kalam to the highest offices, unlike Pakistan which discriminates against minorities.

Kalyan cautioned against corruption and terrorism, saying, "Corruption weakens a nation. People must remain watchful to protect democracy. We cannot dismiss incidents like Operation Sindoor in Kashmir as distant matters--terrorists killed people from Andhra Pradesh there. While the government will ensure law and order, safeguarding the nation is the responsibility of every citizen."

He pointed to law and order as the foundation for economic growth, citing Uttar Pradesh as an example. "Similarly, Andhra Pradesh needs stable governance for 15 years to attract investments and ensure growth," he said.

The Deputy CM also criticised opposition parties, remarking, "When they win, they don't see fraud. But when they lose, they cry foul. This is nothing but a tactic to create internal instability, serving the interests of foreign forces."

He warned of illegal activities at Kakinada Port, highlighting the smuggling of diesel which, if unchecked, could extend to weapons and explosives. "With a 974 km long coastline, Andhra Pradesh must strengthen its coastal security to prevent such threats," he said.

Outlining new initiatives, Kalyan announced the launch of the Sthree Shakti Scheme, offering free RTC bus travel for women, and the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme, under which Rs 8,745 crore was credited into the accounts of 67.27 lakh mothers. Under the Deepam-2 scheme, one crore LPG cylinders were distributed in two phases, with plans to provide three cylinders per year for the next five years at a cost of Rs 13,423 crore.

The release added that Panchayat Raj funding was increased to restore sarpanchs' dignity, and a world record was set by holding 13,326 gram sabhas in a single day. Development projects included 4,000 km of CC roads, 22,500 mini cowsheds, one lakh water ponds, 15,000 tanks, 2,000 km of BT roads, and 14 bridges. To expand forest cover from 30 per cent to 37 per cent, one crore saplings were planted with GIS and QR-code tracking. Specially trained elephants were brought from Karnataka to counter wild elephant threats, while eco-tourism projects worth Rs 1,122 crore are being developed in Araku and urban forest parks.

The schemes also benefitted farmers and households. In Andhra Pradesh, 1.5 lakh farmers received Rs 102 crore under PM Kisan, while 2.79 lakh mothers received Rs 13,000 each under Thalliki Vandanam. A total of 187 buses were launched for the Sthree Shakti free travel scheme, and 2.69 lakh beneficiaries received NTR Bharosa pensions every month. Around 7,000 youth found jobs through 107 job fairs, while 506 Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth Rs 497 crore and road repairs worth Rs 27 crore were completed.

In his own constituency, Pithapuram, development works worth Rs 308 crore were executed, the release said. (ANI)

