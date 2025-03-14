Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): The education system in Andhra Pradesh is being systematically weakened under the coalition government, with Education Minister Nara Lokesh failing to manage the sector effectively, former Minister and YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna alleged on Friday.

Speaking to media at the YSRCP central office here, Nagarjuna strongly criticised the TDP-led government for its "lack of commitment" to education, stating that "revolutionary reforms" introduced by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are being systematically dismantled.

During YSRCP's tenure, significant educational reforms were introduced, including English medium schools, bilingual textbooks, IB and CBSE syllabus integration, digital classrooms, TOEFL training, and tablet distribution for students. However, under the TDP administration, these initiatives are being scrapped, pushing the education sector into disarray, Nagarjuna alleged.

"Fee reimbursement and Amma Vodi have been neglected, with inadequate funds allocated, further affecting students from poor and middle-class backgrounds," he said.

Nagarjuna also condemned the "intimidation of Vice Chancellors, forcing their resignations to enable political appointments."

He claimed that under Jagan's leadership, universities achieved national recognition, with several institutions securing NAAC A++ certification and an increase in the Gross Enrollment Ratio.

In contrast, "the current government is politicising universities and reversing the progress made in higher education," he alleged.

The YSRCP leader urged the ruling party to prioritise education over political gains and restore the much-needed reforms that had transformed Andhra Pradesh's education system.

Lokesh and TDP leaders are accusing the previous government of using photographs for publicity when, in reality, it was Chandrababu Naidu who pioneered the practice of branding every welfare scheme with his image. From government-issued cycles to sewing machines, water tanks, and even funeral sheds, Chandrababu's photos were everywhere. The height of absurdity was when even papad packets distributed had Naidu's image stamped on them, the YSRCP leader alleged. (ANI)

