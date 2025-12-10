Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in an apartment located on the 9th floor of Radha Beach Residency on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

The Fire Department personnel, after receiving the information about the fire, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to ANI, a resident stated that the fire was quickly contained by the fire department and police, and nobody was injured due to the blaze.

"There was a minor fire accident on the 9th floor...The police have immediately taken action...Fire commissioner has come, everybody has come...It was handled very professionally...Everything was clear within one hour...Nothing happened to anybody, we are now going back to our flats..." he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

