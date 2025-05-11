Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has convened an interfaith meeting with different religious heads and civil society leaders at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan, Minister of Home V Anitha, and senior officers of the government have participated in the meeting.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Know Estimated Salary Hike for Central Govt Employees If Fitment Factor Remains at 2.86.

Addressing the participants, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that the incident that took place on April 22, in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent tourists were killed by the terrorists, was a barbaric act of terror which was condemned by the entire world. He said that in response, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', a focused military operation designed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure on May 7, by conducting precision strikes on nine terrorist locations, with exemplary courage, surgical precision, and strategic restraint, as stated in press release.

Accordinf to the release, the Governor said that the measured response demonstrated India's strength and responsibility, acting decisively while avoiding unnecessary escalation and public representatives, leaders of all religious communities, and members of civil society, jointly affirm our wholehearted support for the Indian Armed Forces and the Union Government in their mission to protect our nation from terrorism and aggression and the people of the State honour the courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers and their devotion to safeguarding our nation.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation: Rajasthan Resident Surendra Kumar Who Worked As Medical Assistant With IAF Killed in Pakistani Airstrike in Udhampur.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke on the occasion and said that the nation comes first for all of us, and we stand united in this present situation. He said terrorism is a threat to world peace, and the terrorists aim to create instability and economic disorder. He further said that the barbaric act of killing 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 was condemned by all people in one voice. The Chief Minister welcomed the decision of ceasefire announced between both countries and said it was a good sign to ensure that a peaceful situation prevails on the borders.

Dy. Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said that people, irrespective of religion, caste, creed and region, condemned the dastardly act of the terrorists and people stand united with the Indian government. and the security forces in their actions taken to protect the people and the nation.

The participants paid homage to Army Jawan M. Murali Naik from the Sri Satya Sai district, who was martyred in Operation Sindoor, in the service of the nation.

Various religious heads Maulana Hussain Ahmad Majhahiri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Farooq Shubli M of Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti, Mufri Farooq of Ulema Council of India, Harmaohinder Singh Sahni of Minority Rights Protection Committee, Gurjith Singh Sahni of Gurudwara Sri Gurusingh Sabha, Jayaraju of Ambapura Church of South India, Rev. Mohan Rao of G Konduru Church of South India, Rev Karunanidhi of Vijayawada Church of South India, AP Federation of Churches, Pilli Surendra Babu of The Buddhist Society of India & Samata Sainik Dal, Veerabatla Arun of NTR District Brahmana Sadhikara Samiti, Vedantam Naikanta of Kondinya Sanathana Samiti Trust, Deepak Desai of Gujarati Jains Association, Vijayawada, and Dinesh Kumar Peshwani of Vijayawada Pujya Sindhi Panchayat have participated in the interfaith meeting and spoke on the occasion.

K. Vijayanand, Chief Secretary, Harish Kumar Gupta, DGP, M. Ravichandra, Principal Secretary to CM, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Addl. DGP, P.S. Pradyumna, Karthikeya Mishra, Secretaries to CM, Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, Dr. G. Lakshmisha, Collector, NTR District, Brig. V. Venkat Reddy, Director of Sainik Welfare, Dhyanachandra, Commissioner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan have attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)