Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer hoisted a 150-foot-high national flag at a programme held in Jaggaiahpet on Friday.

Later addressing a public meeting, Governor Nazeer said that the 150 feet tall national flag installed in Jaggaiahpet was a great tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the National Flag, who was born in the Krishna district and had given an identity to India and its people.

Also Read | India Approves Defence Purchase Worth Rs 84,560 Crore; Procurement Include Mid-Air Refuellers, Maritime Aircraft and Heavy Weight-Torpedoes.

The Governor said that through the Tiranga Utsav organised in 2021, marking the completion of 100 years of the Tricolour flag, and the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign held in 2022, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, marking the 75th year of independence, the nation paid a befitting tribute to the great freedom fighter.

He appreciated the efforts of Samineni Udaya Bhanu, MLA and Government Whip in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and the Jaggaiahpet Municipality, for their initiative to install the 150-foot-high national flag.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion of Her Character in Ghaziabad.

Kesineni Srinivas, Vijayawada Member of Parliament, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Jaggaiahpet MLA and Govt. Whip, M Arun Kumar, MLC, R Raghavendra, Chairman, Jaggaiahpet Municipality, S Dilli Rao, Collector, NTR District, GVN. Narasimham, grandson of Pingali Venkayya, was among the dignitaries who attended the programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)