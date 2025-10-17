Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): While launching various developmental projects worth 13,430 crore in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the state has been has the duality of being the land of 'swabhimaan' (self-respect) and 'sanskriti (culture) along with being a hub of science and innovation.

"Andhra Pradesh is a land of pride and rich culture, as well as a hub of science and innovation", affirmed the Prime Minister, emphasising the state's limitless potential and the boundless capabilities of its youth.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, inaugurating and dedicating to the nation multiple development projects, PM Modi offered salutations to Lord Narasimha Swamy of Ahobilam and Mahanandishwara Swamy of Mahanandi. He also sought blessings from Guru Shri Raghavendra Swamy of Mantralayam for the well-being of all.

Reciting a verse from the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Stotram--"Saurashtre Somnatham cha Srisaila Mallikarjunam", PM Modi highlighted that among the twelve Jyotirlingas, the names of Lord Somnath and Lord Mallikarjuna appear together at the beginning.

"It is my fortune to have been born on the sacred land of Somnath in Gujarat, to have had the opportunity to serve the land of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, and now to receive the blessings of Srisailam", said the PM.

Following his visit to Srisailam, the Prime Minister paid tribute at the Shivaji Spurti Kendra and extended his respects to Chhatrapati Maharaj from the dais. He offered salutations to revered Shaivite saints such as Allama Prabhu and Akkamahadevi. He also paid homage to great freedom fighters, including Shri Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Garu and Shri Hari Sarvottama Rao.

He remarked that what Andhra Pradesh needed was the right vision and leadership, and "today with leaders like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu, Andhra Pradesh possesses visionary leadership along with full support from the Central Government."

The new projects reflect on the Centre's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

During his speech, PM Modi hailed Google's $15 billion investment in Andhra Pradesh as a significant milestone for the state's digital future.

The tech giant plans to establish India's first artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam, catalysing next-generation digital infrastructure and innovation.

"This project (Google AI hub) will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision," said PM Modi.

The AI hub will position Andhra Pradesh on the global technology map, attracting investments, talent, and innovation from around the world. The hub will feature a state-of-the-art data centre campus with a capacity of 1 gigawatt, making it one of the largest in the country, PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi further highlighted that Google's CEO has informed him that it will be the largest investment outside the US.

"Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in our Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Highlighting that over the past sixteen months, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed rapid development, with unprecedented progress under their Governments at the Union and state, PM Modi noted that Delhi and Amaravati are working together towards accelerated growth. He reaffirmed that by 2047, India will surely be a developed nation and the 21st century belongs to India and its 140 crore citizens. He announced the inauguration and foundation laying of several projects related to roads, electricity, railways, highways, and trade.

One of the projects which the Prime Minister further praised pertained to the defence sector, mentioning that the inauguration of the Advanced Night Vision Factory in Nimmaluru will be yet another step towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

This factory will enhance India's ability to manufacture night vision devices, missile sensors, and drone guard systems. The equipment manufactured here will also elevate India's defence exports," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the power of India-made products was also seen during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have already witnessed the power of India-made products in Operation Sindoor. I am delighted that the Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to make Kurnool India's drone hub. The drone industry will foster the development of many new sectors related to futuristic technology in Kurnool and Andhra. The brilliance of drones in Operation Sindoor, which has astonished the world. In the future, Kurnool is poised to become a national power in the drone sector," PM Modi said.

As part of the multiple projects inaugurated, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, at an investment of over Rs 2,880 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore.

These initiatives will strengthen connectivity across the state, boost industrial growth, and improve the ease of living for citizens. The Prime Minister emphasised that these projects will greatly benefit Kurnool and surrounding regions, and extended his congratulations to the people of the state.

Emphasising that energy security is essential for the development of any nation or state, the Prime Minister announced the launch of a transmission project worth approximately ₹3,000 crore in the power sector, which will further enhance the country's energy capacity.

He urged citizens not to forget past conditions amidst rapid development.

Eleven years ago, under the opposition-led central government, per capita electricity consumption was less than 1,000 units, and the country faced challenges like blackouts. Thousands of villages lacked even basic electricity poles, PM Modi mentioned. Comparing it to the situation of today, he said that from clean energy to total energy production, India is setting new records across all sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is a major hub of India's energy revolution. He announced the launch of the Natural Gas Pipeline Project from Srikakulam to Angul, which will supply gas to approximately fifteen lakh households. He also inaugurated an LPG Bottling Plant in Chittoor, with a daily filling capacity of twenty thousand cylinders. This facility is expected to generate employment in the local transport and storage sectors and create new opportunities for the youth.

"Multi-modal infrastructure is developing rapidly across the country and we are focusing strongly on connectivity, from villages to cities and from cities to ports", emphasised the Prime Minister. He further announced that the newly constructed highway between Sabbavaram and Sheelanagar will further enhance connectivity. In the railway sector, he remarked that a new era has begun with the launch of new rail lines and the construction of rail flyovers, which will improve passenger convenience and provide fresh momentum to industries in the region.

Expressing satisfaction that the Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to develop Kurnool as India's drone hub, the Prime Minister stated that through the drone industry, several new sectors linked to futuristic technologies will emerge in Kurnool and across Andhra.

The Prime Minister announced that significant GST reductions have been implemented from the first day of Navratri. He expressed happiness at witnessing the celebration of the GST Bachat Utsav under the leadership of Nara Lokesh Garu and commended the successful rollout of the "Super GST - Super Savings" campaign. He shared that next-generation GST reforms are expected to yield savings of over ₹8,000 crore for the people of Andhra Pradesh, enhancing the festive spirit.

The Prime Minister urged that the GST Savings Festival be celebrated in alignment with the 'Vocal for Local' pledge. He concluded by stating that the dream of a developed India will be realized through a developed Andhra Pradesh, and once again congratulated the people of the state for the new projects.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore. To enhance road infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar over Rs. 960 crore, aimed at easing congestion in Visakhapatnam and facilitating trade and employment.

The Prime Minister further laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation several key railway projects worth over Rs. 1,200 crore. The projects include the laying of the foundation stone for the Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North, and the dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavara section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section. (ANI)

