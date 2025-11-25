Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): The sacred Panchami Saare ritual commenced on Tuesday at the revered Srivari Temple in Tirumala, marking an essential traditional observance in the annual religious calendar. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the ceremonial offerings and seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), temple priests performed the rituals with traditional fervour, following age-old customs associated with Panchami Saare. This ritual is considered highly auspicious and symbolises the offering of special items to the deity as part of the ongoing religious proceedings at Tirumala.

TTD said that it has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony and comfortable darshan for devotees. Officials stated that all necessary measures were taken to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

The atmosphere around the temple was filled with devotion as the rituals progressed, with devotees expressing their joy and spiritual satisfaction at being part of this sacred occasion.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Kaishika Dwadashi, the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was conducted with great elegance at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

Between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, Lord Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, accompanied by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, graciously bestowed blessings upon devotees during a procession along the temple streets (mada veedhis). In light of the gentle rain, the Lord provided darshan to the assembled devotees within the Ghatatopam mandapam.

Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, also known as Venkatathurai Varu or Snapana Beram, is taken out in procession along with Sridevi and Bhudevi only once a year on Kaishika Dwadashi before sunrise.

After the procession, the deities were brought back to the Bangaru Vakili (Golden Entrance), and the Kaishika Dwadashi Asthanam was performed as per tradition, accompanied by the recitation of the Kaishika Purana. This special celebration is held only once a year. Among the five berams (forms of the Lord), Ugra Srinivasa Murthy remains inside the sanctum throughout the year and comes out only on this day to bless devotees during the procession. (ANI)

