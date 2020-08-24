(Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police in Doddavaram village of East Godavari district used a boat to take a COVID-19 patient to the hospital, as the village is flooded following incessant rainfall in the region.

The boat was arranged by a Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village of the district.

The person has been suffering from coronavirus in Doddavaram village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of the district. He was facing problem in breathing since Saturday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village took a boat to Doddavaram village and took the patient to the hospital.

With 7,895 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Sunday with 93 more people succumbing to the infection.

According to the State health bulletin, the overall tally went up to 3,53,111, with the total number of those who recovered from the infection totalling 2,60,087 and 3,282 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 89,742. (ANI)

