Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a routine vehicle inspection at the Aganampudi toll plaza check post, the police seized 14 kilograms of cannabis from an RTC bus in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports from Duvvada Inspector Yerram Naidu, "The bus, travelling from Narsipatnam to Visakhapatnam, was stopped for inspection. Upon thorough examination, authorities uncovered seven packages, each containing 2 kilograms of cannabis."

The individuals responsible for transporting the illicit substance, identified as husband and wife Nagaraju and Bharti, were promptly taken into custody by Duvvada police officials.

Further investigations are underway, more details are awaited. (ANI)

