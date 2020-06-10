India News | Andhra Pradesh Reports 147 New COVID-19 Cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 147 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,990.

The state has 1,510 active cases, state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

Also Read | Being Successful Requires Honesty, Transparency, and Integrity," Says Digital Marketing Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei.

Two persons died due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 77 persons.

India on Tuesday registered highest single-day spike of 9,987 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,66,598 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Unlock 1: Hotels in Goa Will Require Permission From Tourism Department to Re-Open, 30 Applications Received on Official Website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)