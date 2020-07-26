Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 7,627 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state Command Control Room said on Sunday.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state now is at 96,298 including 48,956 active cases. 46,301 people have been cured/discharged in Andhra Pradesh, while 1,041 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

