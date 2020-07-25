Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,813 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of cases reported are at 88,671 including 44,431 active cases, state's COVID-19 nodal officer said on Saturday.

Also Read | Karnataka Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 5,072 New COVID-19 Cases and 72 Deaths: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

He said 43,255 people have been cured/discharged with 3,208 people discharged in the last 24 hours. The death count has risen to 985.

India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 13,36,861 after 48,916 new cases were reported on Saturday. (ANI)

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)