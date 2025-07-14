Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two workers sustained serious injuries following an explosion involving a nutsche filter at the Chromo Medcare Pharmaceutical Company in Gajulamandala Estate, located in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district on Monday, said an official.

The incident occurred during operations at the facility. Following the blast, company personnel shifted the injured to Amara Hospital for medical treatment.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Demanding Extra Chicken Piece at Wedding Dinner in Belagavi.

Gajulamandala Inspector Sudhakar said, "A nutsche filter explosion occurred at the Chromo Medcare Pharmaceutical Company located in Gajulamandala Estate of Renigunta Mandal, resulting in serious injuries to two individuals. Company staff immediately rushed the injured to Amara Hospital."

"Firefighters are working to bring the flames under control with the help of a fire engine. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined," officials said.

Also Read | Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train.

In a separate incident reported earlier in the day, nine people lost their lives when a mango-laden lorry overturned near Reddicheruvu Katta, Pullampet mandal in the Annamayya district, in the last hours of Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sadness, and inquired with officials about the cause of the accident. Officials informed him that the victims were travelling from Rajampet to Railway Koduru when the incident took place late on Sunday. Additionally, they also reported that proper medical treatment is being provided to the injured.

CM assured that the government will fully support the families of the deceased. He directed the officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured in the accident.

Alongside Chandrababu Naidu, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the lorry mishap.

In addition to this, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, has expressed deep anguish and profound grief over the road accident that occurred on Sunday night.

Subsequently, Nazeer also directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured persons and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)