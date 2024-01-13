Ananthpuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): In a heartwarming gesture, a skilled weaver from Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh has created a masterpiece - a Patu (silk )saree worth a staggering one lakh fifty thousand rupees to be presented to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The uniqueness of this creation lies in the intricate depiction of the Ramayana on both borders of the saree.

The weaver, who wishes to remain anonymous, dedicated four months of meticulous craftsmanship to weave the fabric, painstakingly incorporating 366 verses from the Ramayana into the borders. In the central portion, 322 repetitions of the powerful mantra 'Jai Sri Ram' were skillfully added, symbolizing devotion and reverence.

Also Read | Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Body of Ex-Model, Who Was Shot Dead at Hotel in Gurugram, Recovered From Haryana Canal (Watch Video).

What sets this creation apart is the weaver's dedication to inclusivity. "Jai Sri Ram" is inscribed on the saree in thirteen different languages, reflecting the diverse linguistic landscape of India. This thoughtful touch adds a universal appeal to the traditional attire, emphasizing the cultural unity surrounding the Ramayana epic.

The weaver shared, "It is a small offering from my side to the grandeur of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Ramayana has been a source of inspiration for generations, and I wanted to contribute in my own humble way."

Also Read | Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Gurugram Police Recover Former Model’s Body From Canal in Haryana.

Local residents and craftsmen have lauded the weaver's efforts, expressing admiration for the creativity and devotion embedded in this unique saree. The news of this extraordinary creation has already garnered attention on social media, with many praising the weaver's skill and the symbolic significance of the gift.

As the Patu saree embarks on its journey from Andhra Pradesh to Ayodhya, it carries not only the artistic prowess of the weaver but also a profound message of unity and reverence for the timeless epic, Ramayana. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is sure to receive this offering with open arms, recognizing the sentiment behind this special creation that took four months of dedication to complete. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)