Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband after he used government welfare money, released under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, to buy alcohol.

According to Madanapalle DSP Mahendra, the incident took place on July 2 in the Annamayya district.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

The accused, Ramadevi, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, the victim, Vankolla Chandrasekhar (46), a construction labourer, was married to Ramadevi 20 years ago. The couple had a son and a daughter. Over time, Chandrasekhar became addicted to alcohol and neglected his family responsibilities. Meanwhile, Ramadevi reportedly developed an extramarital relationship with a man from Palakonda.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Recently, funds from the Thalliki Vandanam scheme were credited to Ramadevi's bank account for the benefit of their two children. Chandrasekhar withdrew the money from the ATM and allegedly spent it on alcohol. This led to a heated argument between the couple. Upset over the situation and her husband's refusal to return the money, Ramadevi decided to eliminate him, the police said.

As per the Police, on the night of July 2, around 11 pm, Chandrasekhar asked Ramadevi for liquor. Seizing the opportunity, she mixed poison in a glass of liquor and gave it to him. After he drank it, she further strangled him and assaulted him with a stick, causing him to collapse. Due to the effects of the poison, he vomited blood and died in the early hours of the next day.

The police further said that the next morning, Ramadevi cleaned the bloodstains and left for her daily wage work as usual. When she returned home in the afternoon, she told neighbours that her husband had died from excessive drinking. However, noticing injuries on his body, Chandrasekhar's brother Mahesh grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and initiated an investigation. The post-mortem report confirmed that Chandrasekhar had died due to poisoning and strangulation. Upon questioning, Ramadevi confessed to the crime. She was taken into custody, arrested, and sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)