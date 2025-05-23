Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party MP from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, has urged the Union Ministry of Mines to take immediate action against illegal quartz mining activities allegedly taking place in Sydapuram Mandal of S.P.S.R. Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter dated May 22 addressed to Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Gurumoorthy raised alarm over alleged "rampant violations" of mining laws and Supreme Court directions. He alleged that mining operations are continuing at several locations despite lease expirations and accused operators of misusing permits under the pretext of stock clearance while carrying out fresh, unauthorised extraction.

The MP also expressed concern over the use of explosives and detonators near residential areas, claiming that such practices are putting local villagers at serious risk and creating widespread fear.

Gurumoorthy specifically named a number of mines, which he alleged were functioning without valid environmental clearances. He further accused certain officials of facilitating the illegal operations through forged or backdated permits.

Calling for strict accountability, the MP demanded the suspension and investigation of such officials. He urged the central government to launch a high-level probe into the matter, cancel all alleged illegal permits, initiate criminal proceedings against violators, and ensure the safety of local residents, whistleblowers, and journalists reporting on the issue.

He also sought coordinated action between the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Andhra Pradesh government to enforce legal and environmental compliance in the region.

To support his claims, Gurumoorthy submitted photographic evidence of the ongoing violations and stressed the severe impact of unchecked mining on both ecological balance and public trust in governance.

Alongside party leader N. Ram Kumar Reddy, the MP also submitted a formal petition on the issue to the Secretary, Department of Mines, in New Delhi. (ANI)

