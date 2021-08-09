Andhra Pradesh reports 1,413 new COVID cases, 18 deaths in the past 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,413 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Covid active caseload has risen up to 19,549.

According to the state government's health bulletin on Monday, among those who died of the disease include five in Chittoor, three in Krishna, two each in East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam districts while one each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, districts.

The cumulative death toll has reached 13,549 while the overall recoveries mounted to 19,50,623. (ANI)

