Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,410 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 8,38,363.

According to the state government, 2,452 people have recovered and the total recoveries stand at 8,09,770 in the state.

Also Read | Baba Ka Dhaba: Delhi Police Register Case Against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for Cheating Malviya Nagar Dhaba Owner Kanta Prasad.

The death toll has gone up to 6,768 with 11 more persons succumbing to coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The state has 21,825 active cases.

Also Read | Huge Misappropriation of Funds Found in Special Audit of Five DU Colleges, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, three died in Krishna district, two each in Chittor and Guntur districts, and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)