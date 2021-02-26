Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,89,681 including 7,169 deaths.

According to the state health department, 34,778 samples have been tested on Thursday, out of which 96 people tested COVID-19 positive.

71 people recovered from disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 8,81,877.

At present, there are 635 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)