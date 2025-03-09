Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): In the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, athletes and coaches gathered on Sunday at AC Subbareddy Stadium to extend their best wishes to Team India, which is set to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.

With a series of consecutive victories, Team India has secured its place in the final, and athletes and upcoming players are hopeful that they will bring home the trophy.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: Cadaver Dogs Identify Human Presence Under Rubble at SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool District (Watch Video).

The coaches expressed confidence that New Zealand would not be able to stop Team India's aggressive gameplay on the Dubai pitch.

Speaking to ANI, Coach Gulkar said, "Today, India and New Zealand are playing in the Champions Trophy final. All eyes are on Team India, hoping for a victory. India has a strong track record in the Champions Trophy, and with this impressive history, there is hope that India will continue its winning streak and claim another title today."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails India's 58th and Madhya Pradesh's 9th Tiger Reserve, Says 'Always at Forefront of Protecting Animals' (See Pics).

An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district created a six-foot-long wall painting of Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifting the victory cup. Speaking with ANI, the artist Zuhaib Khan said, "I am an artist and I make wall paintings. Since it is the final match of India vs. New Zealand today, I have made a six-foot-long wall painting of captain Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy. I hope my dream comes true."

Team India will face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, seeking to register one more ICC trophy.

Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will start at 2.30 pm today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)