Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer from Telangana, were arrested in a joint operation by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police. They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday and shifted to Vizag Central Jail for allegedly planning bomb blasts.

According to the police, the suspects were planning to test explosive devices as part of a larger terror plot.

The in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vizianagaram stated that the accused were shifted early this Monday morning after being remanded by the court. The duo had been communicating through a WhatsApp group and had procured bomb-making materials via e-commerce platforms. Siraj was arrested along with another suspect, and investigations are currently underway.

The Vizianagaram Town-II police produced the accused before the local district court, which remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. Police are investigating the suspects' possible links to terror organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Commenting on the arrests, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav said, "I have received several news reports over time regarding terrorist activities and sleeper cells. For many days now, the BJP has been alert to the presence of terrorist sleeper cells operating around Hyderabad and in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These ongoing activities are linked to organisations like PFI, SIMI, and SDPI. We have always emphasised the importance of maintaining strict surveillance on these groups. We strongly believe there are elements of ISIS present in the southern states, which is a matter of serious concern."

The suspects have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for plotting terrorist acts and endangering public peace.

Police officials stated that Siraj was the primary architect of the plot, while Sameer allegedly assisted in executing their conspiracy to carry out subversive activities. Siraj had procured bomb-making materials, including explosive precursors, through various e-commerce platforms.

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gopinath Jetty confirmed over the phone that the arrested individuals had links to terror activities. (ANI)

