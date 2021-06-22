Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Many unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh have expressed dissatisfaction over the recently issued job calendar.

On Monday, student unions held a protest at the office of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to express their disappointment.

According to the unemployed youth of the state, there are about two lakh vacancies while the state government released a calendar only for 10,143 posts.

They accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not being able to stand firm on his promise of filling all the vacant posts in all government departments.

Suryarao, an unemployed youth said, "The state government's job calendar mentions only 450 posts for constables and sub-inspectors. In fact, the Chief Minister had said that 6,500 posts for constables and sub-inspectors would be filled. The home minister also announced the same. In fact, there are 13,000 vacancies for constables and sub- inspectors posts. After reforms in police departments and implementing eight hour duties, the requirement increased by another 3,000 jobs. Thus, there are total 16,000 vacancies for constables and sub inspectors, but only 450 posts have been announced. We express our dissatisfaction on this. We will continue to protest until 6,500 posts are filled."

Speaking about the post of teachers in the state, Ravichandra, another unemployed youth said, "The government announced to fill only 2,000 teachers' posts in the job calendar. When the Chief Minister was in Opposition, he had said that he would fill the teacher posts every year by notifying mega DSC. But now, in this job calendar, only 2,000 posts have been announced. This is mere cheating. According to the Education department, 26,000 teacher posts are to be recruited. But the government simply escaped by announcing only 2,000 posts. We demand the government to issue a re-notification, issue a white paper on total jobs requirement, assure conduct of mega DSC, and fill all the 26,000 vacancies."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) youth wing Telugu Yuvata general secretary Naga Sravan Kilaru said, "Job calendar is given for only 10,000 jobs whereas over 2 lakh jobs are vacant. Notification for Group 1 and Group 2 jobs is mentioned for only 36 posts. Of them, only four posts are specified for Group 1 posts. That means some of the reservation groups will not get even a single seat. We demand the government to reissue a new notification, release white colar on the jobs in the state. There are over 5000 vacancies in group 1 and 2 posts in Andhra Pradesh."

All India Students Federation (AISF) leader Johnson Babu reiterated that Reddy had assured to issue job notifications when he was in the Opposition party and demanded re-issuance of the notification.

"Some technical jobs are also mentioned in the job calendar. We have fought for more than six years for job notifications. We had appealed to the Chief Minister during his Padayatra when he was an Opposition leader. He had assured to issue jobs notification once he comes to power. But the job calendar that he has issued recently is no match to the promises he had made. Students of B Tech, M tech, and MCA have been preparing for AE posts in the electrical department. But the job calendar shows no jobs in the electricity department. In reality, there are almost 20,000 vacancies in that department. The government should issue a re-notification and fill all those posts too," he said. (ANI)

