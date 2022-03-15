Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A deputy commissioner of police was shown as wanted accused by the Mumbai Crime Branch probing an extortion case based on the complaint of angadiyas (traditional couriers), an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and one sub inspector attached to LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case so far, he added.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"DCP Saurabh Tripathi has been shown as wanted accused in the case. After the incident came to light, he was transferred from Zone II to the operations department but he never took charge and went on leave," he said.

As per the complaint lodged by angadiyas, these officials allegedly extorted money from them on several occasions in December by threatening to tip off the Income Tax department about their cash movements and business activities.

The angadiyas' complaint was probed by Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dilip Sawant on the directions of then commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the official added.

So far, Inspector Om Wangate, Assistant Inspector Nitin Kadam and PSI Samadhan Jamdade have been arrested, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)