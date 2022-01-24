Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) A group of anganwadi workers and helpers staged a protest outside the administrative building Vikas Sadan in Gurugram on Monday, demanding higher wages and regularisation of service.

The anganwadi workers and helpers are on a strike over their demands. Monday morning, a number of them reached Vikas Sadan and staged a dharna.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Neighbour of Assault, Sexual Harassment in Lucknow; Case Lodged.

Administrative work came to a standstill as the protesters blocked entry to the office building.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the dharna site.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

The anganwadi workers and helpers said they will intensify their protest if the Haryana government fails to meet their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)