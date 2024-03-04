Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 4 (PTI) A day after senior politician P C George, expressed his displeasure over the saffron party fielding Anil K Antony as the candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, the latter visited him at his house and held discussions even as the BJP state chief censured George from expressing his views publicly.

George, who recently joined the BJP, had strongly expressed his displeasure on Sunday over the candidature of Anil from Pathanamthitta and said the move has scuttled the party's chances to win the polls.

George had also attacked BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally and SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan, alleging that they had conspired to scuttle his chances to contest in Pathanamthitta.

However, BJP state chief K Surendran on Monday said George should use his words carefully.

After a brief meeting with George at his residence at Erattupetta here, Anil said the "fight" between them was a media creation and he came to seek the blessings of George, a senior politician.

"It was the media which claimed that there were issues between us. I was given a responsibility by the party. I will ensure that I will fulfill it. P C George has assured me all his support. I will be following his advice also," Anil, son of the former Defence Minister and Congress stalwart A K Antony told the media.

George welcomed Anil and gave him sweets.

Anil told the media that he knew George from his childhood and was close with the family.

A visibly irritated George had yesterday claimed that he had better chances in Pathanamthitta as he has got the support of the bishops and the Christian community, which has a substantial presence in the area.

Stating that Anil Antony has got no experience and is a complete stranger to the constituency, George had said that "no one knows him and the BJP will have to go around and introduce him to the people."

However, Surendran today dismissed George's statement and said Anil Antony is a well-known person and will win from the constituency.

