New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Over 40 animal rights organisations participated in a rally at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday against incidents of cruelty against dogs across the country.

The rally was organised by People for Animals (PFA). It saw the participation of hundreds of people from across Delhi and the National Capital Region, the PFA said.

"Animal welfare needs to become a strong confident community. I am happy that so many have come here today to show the power of compassion," PFA founder and MP Maneka Gandhi said.

She said the country needs to combat human greed, cruelty, neglect, apathy, ignorance and intolerance.

"There has never been a time when animals needed us more. Arm yourselves with courage, knowledge, compassion and common sense. The law protects animals," she added.

Actor Sonam Kapoor sent in a message of support, appealing to Indians to adopt indie dogs.

Kapoor said, "Dogs have always been a part of our homes and our hearts. How can anyone show them hate and hostility when they give us nothing but love and loyalty?"

Actor Divya Seth also shared a message of support.

"Every family and every child deserves a dog because they are the most loving companions," she said.

