Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai postponed the 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra till December 5 due to warning of heavy rains in the state by the Indian meteorological department.

"The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu caused by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Hence, considering the safety of our people and BJP workers, we have decided to postpone our En Mann En Makkal padayatra till December 5," Annamalai said in a post on X.

"However, the yatra will resume on December 6 and the revised schedule will be announced soon", he added.

Annamalai is currently on his visit to the Thiruthurapoondi Assembly Constituency of Tiruvarur District as part of the 'En Mann En Makkal' Yatra.

BJP President Annamalai is on a six month long Padyatra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The padayatra aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Annamalai had said during the launch of the Yatra. The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said.

The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town Rameswaram on July 28th.

During the launching ceremony of the Yatra, Amit Shah said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra, "En Mann En Makkal" (My land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption, and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a Yatra to end corruption and start development work," Amit Shah had said. (ANI)

