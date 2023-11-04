Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was diagnosed with the viral flu on Friday.

"I pray that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. @mkstalin, who is undergoing treatment due to health problems, will get well soon and continue his work for the people," the state BJP chief posted on X.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has had symptoms of coughing and fever since yesterday. He has been diagnosed with the viral flu. TN CM has been advised to receive regular treatment for fever management and rest for a few days," said a statement issued by Madras ENT Research Foundation Hospital, where the Chief Minister was diagnosed.

CM Stalin is recuperating from his home. (ANI)

