Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Every announcement made in the BJP manifesto will be completed in a time-bound manner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a function at the Jaisalmer railway station.

The chief minister said within three months, his government has started work on about 40 per cent of the promises in the manifesto. Every promise will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner, Sharma asserted.

He said that the BJP government in the state has brought to justice the culprits of recruitment examination paper leaks. They had betrayed the youth, Sharma said.

The state government is living up to the trust and confidence with which people elected the BJP, the chief minister said.

The "double-engine government" is writing a new story of development in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The BJP uses the term "double-engine" to describe its governments both at the Centre and a state.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated railway projects worth more than Rs 85,000 crore from Ahmedabad. These included many projects in Rajasthan and the function was organised in Jaisalmer in this regard.

