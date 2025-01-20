Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI) Kerala police arrested a Bangladeshi national, Hossain Belor (29), on Monday for illegally staying in India.

A resident of Jessore, Bangladesh, Hossain, was taken into custody by the Angamaly police.

A team led by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena apprehended him from his residence in Kochi and recovered an expired Bangladeshi passport, police said.

Hossain had arrived in Kerala three months ago, according to police.

His arrest follows the apprehension of a 28-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Thaslima Begum, last week. She was detained in Bengal Colony, Perumbavoor, along with her boyfriend, a native of Bihar.

The duo reportedly crossed the Bangladesh-India border, traveled to several locations, and eventually reached Bengaluru before coming to Kerala. Fake Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered from the woman, police said.

Further investigation into the case led to Hossain's arrest. He briefly stayed in Shalimar, took a train to Aluva, and eventually reached Angamaly, where he worked in construction, police added.

He had visited India twice before and paid Rs 5,000 to an agent for two Aadhaar cards in his name, which he used to pose as an Indian citizen, police said.

District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena interrogated Hossain, and those who assisted him locally are under surveillance.

The authenticity of his documents is being verified, police added.

The arrested woman also admitted that she had received fake Aadhaar and PAN cards from an agent in exchange for money.

"The inquiry is now expanded," said a senior police official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)