Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) A fresh batch of 6,225 pilgrims left the base camp here on Tuesday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 217 vehicles amid tight security. While 3,714 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for the valley, another convoy of 86 vehicles carrying 2,511 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

Also Read | Cheetahs at Kuno National Park May Return to Enclosures for Examination, Drone Monitoring Being Considered, Say Officials.

With this, a total of 99,738 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when the first batch of devotees began the yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

Also Read | Lucknow ATM Robbery: Two Arrested for Using Plastic Chips To Block ATMs and Steal Money.

Over 2.30 lakh devotees have paid obeisance so far.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)