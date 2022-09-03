New Delhi [India] September 3 (ANI): Another earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Saturday early morning in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India".

As per the initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 106 kilometres in the East-North-East (ENE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island and the depth of about 70 kilometres.

The earthquake occurred at 6:59 AM today morning.

Moreover, this was the second jolt within 24 hours and in the same location.

However, no casualties or damages have been reported by authorities so far.

More details are to be followed. (ANI)

