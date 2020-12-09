Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, pushing the death toll to 96, while 55 new cases brought the infection count to 7,348 on Wednesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Tuesday, they said.

A jail inmate is also among the fresh COVID-19 cases, which brought active case count to 509 in the district.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 981 samples were received on Wednesday. The DM said 33 more people recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 6,743 in the district.

