Bhilwara, December 9: A groom, belonging to the Dalit community, was forced to get down from horse alleged by upper-caste people in Rajasthan. Guests at the Dalit groom's baraat (procession) were also thrashed by the upper-caste people. The incident took place in Karera in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday. Police registered a case. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old-Girl Raped in Pali District, Accused Arrested.

"We received information today that a Dalit groom was forced by upper caste people to get down from horse in Shivpur village and people participating in marriage procession were thrashed. A case has been registered and the probe is on," Jagdish Prasad, Karera police station in-charge, told news agency ANI. Caste system persists in some pockets of Rajasthan. Who is Tina Dabi, The IAS Topper who is Helping Rajasthan's Bhilwara in The Fight Against Coronavirus?.

In October, a Dalit youth working as a salesman at a liquor vend was allegedly burnt alive in Alwar district of Rajasthan after he demanded his salary dues of five months. The charred body of Kamal Kishore, a resident of Jadhka, was later found in a deep freezer of the liquor shop that was found gutted.

His brother Roop Singh lodged an FIR at Khairthal police station, where he mentioned that Kamal Kishore was burnt to death when he asked for his salary dues from liquor contractors Subhash and Rakesh Yadav.

