Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the same site in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, where Additional SP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed in a Naxal-triggered blast. The Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the device on the spot, Sukma police informed on Monday.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the IED blast in Sukma district in which Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje had succumbed to his injuries. CM Sai said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Anti-Maoist Operation: 5 Left Parties Write to PM Narendra Modi Opposing 'Extra-Judicial' Killings in State.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai paid tribute to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, stating that the Naxals were carrying out such acts as they had been rattled. He assured that the officer's sacrifice would not go in vain and added that the Naxals were taking their last breath and acting out of frustration. He condemned the incident and hoped that the bereaved family would find the strength to bear the loss. He also said the injured would be shifted to Raipur for the best possible medical treatment.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the state government was concerned about properly treating those injured.

Also Read | NEET UG Result Date 2025: NTA To Release NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result on June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road, in which ASP of Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje, sustained serious injuries. Several other officers and jawans were also injured in the blast.

"In a pressure IED blast near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road, ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans were also injured in the pressure IED blast," IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to the IG, ASP Giripunje had been on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the Bharat Bandh called by the CPI (M) on June 10. IG Sundarraj also stated that all the injured were treated at Konta Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)