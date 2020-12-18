North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): In another jolt to Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of forthcoming West Bengal Legislative assembly polls, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dutta confirmed that he has resigned as a member of the party and from all other positions held in TMC.

"I have tendered my resignation as a member of TMC and all other positions held by me in the party. I have been a part of TMC since 2006," he said.

When asked about his future plans and if he plans to join BJP in the future, Dutta said he has not made any plans for the future and has not decided if he wants to join BJP or not.

Dutta's resignation came after party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari's exit from TMC. The speculations are rife with reports claiming that the rebel TMC leaders are expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the near future.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day tour tomorrow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)