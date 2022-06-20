East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 20 (ANI): Torrential rains continue to lash Meghalaya as Sonapur Tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district was hit by another round of landslides.

After clearing the tunnel on Sunday, it saw another major landslide on Monday.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Who Claimed To Be Second Wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Booked for Hurling Casteist Abuse.

The district administration has requested the commuters to avoid all unnecessary travelling across this route. The official, meanwhile, informed that the essential commodity vehicles towards Barak Valley and adjoining states will be given priority.

Several other landslide incidents caused by incessant rains have been reported in East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Khasi Hills districts in the last 48 hours.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Buys Car With 60,000 Rs 10 Coins in Dharmapuri.

Flood and landslides have claimed 27 lives in Meghalaya this year so far.

Earlier in the day, the state Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited Dagar and Kenmynsaw under Mawsynram Block in East Khasi Hills and met families of those killed in the recent landslides.

He also handed over the sanction letter of the financial assistance being released to the next of kin of the deceased.

In a landslide at Dangar, five people had lost their lives including four minors and at Kenmynsaw husband-wife duo lost their lives in landslides, leaving behind three children.

During his visit to the area, the Chief Minister met village leaders and assured them all assistance to the affected area.

He also assured that the state government is working to ensure that electricity and mobile connectivity are restored in the affected areas.

On Sunday, Sangma, along with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, visited and took stock of the damages after a landslide on NH 6 at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district in presence of district officials, PWD Engineers and NHAI officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)