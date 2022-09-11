Noida, Sep 11 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly assaulting a private security guard of a group housing society over a ''delay'' in opening the entry gate, police officials said on Sunday.

The woman, around 40 years old, is a teacher at a private college. The incident occurred on Saturday at the Cleo County society in Sector 121, under Phase 3 police station limits.

A short, purported video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the woman slapping the guard multiple times while his colleagues tried to intervene.

The episode comes around a fortnight after a woman lawyer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard at the Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector 128. The police action had come after a video of the incident appeared online and sparked outrage.

In this episode, officials said a case was lodged against the woman, identified as Sutapa Das, over a complaint by the security guard Sachin Kumar who is seen being slapped multiple times by her in the purported video.

“The woman was entering the society in a car but had to stop at the entry gate which was barricaded. Her car had the society's sticker but it took the guard on duty some time to open the gate.

"The woman got furious over this and upon entering the society, she parked her car and came back at the gate to pick up a fight with him,” a local police official said.

In his complaint to the police, security guard Kumar said vehicles of the society have radio frequency identification (RFID) on them and gates open automatically for them.

However, in the woman's case, the RFID was not working, hence he had to get up to open the gate manually, causing the delay.

He said he informed her that some maintenance work was underway which led to the inconvenience,” he said in the complaint.

“But she parked her car and came back to argue about why I could not open the gate sooner for her. She then started misbehaving and slapping me,” he claimed.

When contacted, SHO Phase 3 police station Vijay Kumar told PTI: "The case was lodged on the basis of the security guard's complaint and the woman arrested Saturday evening only.”

“She was issued a challan under CrPC section 151 and IPC 323 (voluntarily causing hurt),” the SHO added.

As the clip of Das went viral on social media, several internet users criticised her for her behavior and drew a parallel with Bhavy Roy, the Noida-based lawyer who was arrested on August 21 for manhandling and assaulting a private security guard over a delay in opening entry gate for her.

Roy's viral video had shown her hurling expletives at the security guard and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

